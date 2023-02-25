Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $504,000 Stock Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC trimmed its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,471 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Essential Utilities by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 58,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 65,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 4.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Essential Utilities stock opened at $44.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.64. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.50 and a fifty-two week high of $52.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.287 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 64.97%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WTRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Essential Utilities to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.29.

In related news, Director Ellen T. Ruff sold 8,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.96, for a total transaction of $410,537.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,577.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

