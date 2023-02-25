Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $504,000 Stock Position in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) by 64.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Prothena were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Prothena by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Prothena by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Prothena in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prothena by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Prothena by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PRTA. TheStreet downgraded shares of Prothena from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Prothena from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler started coverage on Prothena in a report on Friday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Prothena in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Prothena from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.38.

In other news, CFO Tran Nguyen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total value of $589,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Prothena news, Director Richard T. Collier sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $310,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,663.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Tran Nguyen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total value of $589,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 70,834 shares of company stock worth $4,019,687 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

PRTA stock opened at $54.52 on Friday. Prothena Co. plc has a twelve month low of $21.06 and a twelve month high of $66.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -21.72 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.50 and a 200 day moving average of $50.33.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.76. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 36.46% and a negative net margin of 3,036.03%. The business had revenue of $49.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.71) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4058.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Prothena Co. plc will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

