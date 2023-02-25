Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $506,000 Stock Position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) by 241.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,689 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 134.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 11,616 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 9.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Casella Waste Systems by 4.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 687,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,531,000 after buying an additional 29,683 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors increased its position in Casella Waste Systems by 2.9% in the third quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 4,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Casella Waste Systems by 0.9% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,092,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,086,000 after buying an additional 18,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CWST opened at $77.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 75.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.27 and a 200 day moving average of $80.60. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.90 and a 12-month high of $92.75.

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $272.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Casella Waste Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CWST shares. Bank of America cut Casella Waste Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised Casella Waste Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Casella Waste Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.25.

In other news, VP Shelley E. Sayward sold 494 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total transaction of $37,371.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,144.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Paul Ligon sold 869 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total transaction of $65,739.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,162.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley E. Sayward sold 494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total value of $37,371.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,144.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,850 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,153 over the last quarter. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

