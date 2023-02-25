Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $507,000 Stock Position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 290.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,259 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESTC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 17.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 9.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Elastic during the first quarter worth $295,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 3.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,454,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,557,000 after buying an additional 259,742 shares in the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elastic Price Performance

ESTC stock opened at $58.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of -22.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.72 and its 200-day moving average is $64.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Elastic has a 1 year low of $46.18 and a 1 year high of $96.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $264.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.25 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 24.46% and a negative return on equity of 53.77%. Equities research analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ESTC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Elastic from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Elastic from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Elastic from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Elastic from $100.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Insider Transactions at Elastic

In related news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 1,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $70,966.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,831,932.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Shay Banon sold 2,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $108,593.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 8,245,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,977,452.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 1,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $70,966.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,831,932.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,944 shares of company stock valued at $586,598 in the last 90 days. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Elastic Profile

(Get Rating)

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

Recommended Stories

