Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Increases Holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEO)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEO – Get Rating) by 64.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $388,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 10,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF by 294.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

ONEO stock opened at $95.94 on Friday. SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF has a 12-month low of $81.91 and a 12-month high of $102.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.84.

