Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Increases Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of OSK. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the first quarter worth $404,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 5.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Oshkosh in the first quarter valued at $222,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Oshkosh in the first quarter valued at $567,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 74.4% in the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Oshkosh from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on Oshkosh from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.71.

Oshkosh Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $89.03 on Friday. Oshkosh Co. has a 12-month low of $69.30 and a 12-month high of $113.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 36.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.90.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.13). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.77%.

Oshkosh Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.