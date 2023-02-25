Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Increases Stock Holdings in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) by 140.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,161 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Adient were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 29.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,562,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607,625 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adient during the third quarter valued at $30,407,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adient during the third quarter valued at $26,951,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Adient during the first quarter valued at $16,897,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Adient by 17.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,222,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,857,000 after buying an additional 325,234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark increased their price objective on Adient from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wolfe Research cut Adient from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Adient from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Adient from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Adient from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adient

Adient Price Performance

In other Adient news, Director Peter Carlin sold 2,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $79,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,830.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Douglas G. Delgrosso sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $2,016,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 617,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,914,139.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter Carlin sold 2,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $79,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,830.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 52,352 shares of company stock worth $2,109,110 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ADNT opened at $42.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.62. Adient plc has a fifty-two week low of $27.15 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.86 and a beta of 2.76.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.06). Adient had a positive return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. Adient’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adient plc will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adient Profile

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Plymouth, MI.

