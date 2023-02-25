Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Increases Stock Holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Get Rating) by 140.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,355 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 20.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 962,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,231,000 after purchasing an additional 164,168 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 30,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 34,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SDOG opened at $52.67 on Friday. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a twelve month low of $44.94 and a twelve month high of $58.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.55.

