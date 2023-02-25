Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Increases Stock Holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 200.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,009 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 205.8% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 44.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SLF. CIBC lowered Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities raised their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$68.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Sun Life Financial Trading Down 0.5 %

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

NYSE SLF opened at $48.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.01. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.96 and a 12-month high of $56.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.541 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.00%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sun Life Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance and asset management solutions to individual and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Asset Management, Asia, and Corporate. The Canada segment offers individual insurance and group benefits and retirement services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.