Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Increases Stock Position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Get Rating) by 226.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,036 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 379,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,267,000 after acquiring an additional 12,217 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 251,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 170,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 143,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,398,000 after purchasing an additional 14,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,325,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PWB opened at $61.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.02 and a 200 day moving average of $61.87. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $54.90 and a twelve month high of $74.31.

