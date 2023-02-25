Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Increases Stock Position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) by 67.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,130 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PBH. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PBH opened at $60.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.60. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a one year low of $48.51 and a one year high of $67.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $275.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.84 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prestige Consumer Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.75.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

