Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Increases Stock Position in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) by 1,037.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 77,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,140 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,789,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,975,000 after acquiring an additional 490,407 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,028,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252,066 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,684,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,328,000 after purchasing an additional 178,545 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,518,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,618,000 after purchasing an additional 122,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,435,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,922,000 after buying an additional 77,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RKT opened at $7.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.96. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $5.97 and a one year high of $14.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 11.69 and a current ratio of 11.69.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $4.50 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.71.

In related news, CEO Jay Farner bought 26,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.56 per share, for a total transaction of $199,584.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,600,907 shares in the company, valued at $42,342,856.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 148,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,192,688. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

