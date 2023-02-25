Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Increases Stock Position in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) by 449.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,720 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Beauty Health were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKIN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Beauty Health during the second quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Beauty Health during the second quarter worth about $136,000. 78.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SKIN. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Beauty Health to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Beauty Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Beauty Health from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.38.

Shares of SKIN stock opened at $11.27 on Friday. The Beauty Health Company has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $20.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.15 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.26. The company has a quick ratio of 10.34, a current ratio of 11.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.

