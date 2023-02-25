Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Lowers Stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC reduced its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 68.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,610 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 145.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 793.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the second quarter worth about $54,000. 97.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 14,773,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $667,023,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,524,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,043,365.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 14,773,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $667,023,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,524,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,043,365.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Alicia Allen sold 31,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $1,272,043.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,165.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,868,479 shares of company stock worth $671,159,313. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Stock Down 1.0 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $42.94 on Friday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.41 and a 52 week high of $49.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.08. The firm has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 429.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.15.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DT shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.22.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

