Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 1,561 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 84.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,411 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Qualys during the third quarter valued at $1,704,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Qualys by 778.1% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 281 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Qualys by 5.2% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,871 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in Qualys by 35.0% during the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Qualys by 6.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,590 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Qualys alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Qualys news, CRO Allan Peters sold 553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $63,871.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 43,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,975,162.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Qualys news, CRO Allan Peters sold 553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $63,871.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 43,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,975,162.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 3,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.82, for a total transaction of $389,830.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,570,870.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,879 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,774. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Qualys Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on QLYS shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $118.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Qualys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.29.

Shares of QLYS stock opened at $118.54 on Friday. Qualys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.10 and a 52-week high of $162.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.95 and a beta of 0.58.

Qualys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.