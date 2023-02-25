Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 23,042 Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,042 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 417.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 2.3% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 45,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 9.2% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 15,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 1.0% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 183,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 59.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the period. 26.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMC. Citigroup cut their price target on AMC Entertainment from $1.20 to $1.10 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $7.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Monday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMC Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $3.12.

AMC Entertainment Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at AMC Entertainment

AMC opened at $6.20 on Friday. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.77 and a fifty-two week high of $34.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.10 and its 200 day moving average is $6.49.

In other news, major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 17,557,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total transaction of $43,191,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 227,232,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,991,967.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other AMC Entertainment news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 80,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $377,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,420 shares in the company, valued at $20,685.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 17,557,400 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total transaction of $43,191,204.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 227,232,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,991,967.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,323,761 shares of company stock worth $73,220,670. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

