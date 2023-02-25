Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 2,334 Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,857,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $612,760,000 after purchasing an additional 18,339 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,745,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $513,435,000 after acquiring an additional 74,813 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,752,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $239,309,000 after acquiring an additional 84,594 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,053,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $178,548,000 after acquiring an additional 51,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 375.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,363,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $118,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Burville sold 2,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total transaction of $253,319.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,990,152.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Vincent M. Senia sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total transaction of $698,530.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,295,673.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Burville sold 2,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total transaction of $253,319.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 83,649 shares in the company, valued at $7,990,152.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,465 shares of company stock valued at $3,222,793. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $99.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.61 and a 200-day moving average of $89.73. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.64. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $66.81 and a one year high of $103.61.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $952.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SIGI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $88.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

Further Reading

