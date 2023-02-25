Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 2,785 Shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE – Get Rating) by 69.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 12.0% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 5,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF during the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of SHE opened at $81.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.26. SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF has a twelve month low of $71.50 and a twelve month high of $94.54.

