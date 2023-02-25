Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 5,993 Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,738,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,530,000 after buying an additional 918,277 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Option Care Health by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,539,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,657,000 after purchasing an additional 133,504 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in shares of Option Care Health by 10.6% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,232,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,328,000 after purchasing an additional 308,744 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Option Care Health by 44.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,246,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,153,000 after purchasing an additional 694,540 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Option Care Health by 4.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,185,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,405,000 after purchasing an additional 100,907 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Barrington Research upped their target price on Option Care Health from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

NASDAQ OPCH opened at $30.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.74. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.50 and a 12 month high of $35.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Option Care Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm provides infusion therapy and other ancillary healthcare services through a national network of full-service pharmacies. The company contracts with managed care organizations, third-party payers, hospitals, physicians, and other referral sources to provide pharmaceuticals and complex compounded solutions to patients for intravenous delivery in the patients’ homes or other nonhospital settings.

