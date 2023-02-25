Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 6,355 Shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Get Rating) by 140.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,355 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDOG. Mariner LLC bought a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $575,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,002,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 322,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,759,000 after acquiring an additional 28,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000.

Get ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF alerts:

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SDOG opened at $52.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.57 and a 200-day moving average of $51.55. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.94 and a fifty-two week high of $58.04.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.