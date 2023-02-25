Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 6,957 Shares of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) by 350.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,944 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,957 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Piedmont Lithium were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 1,522.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,149,201 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $83,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,382 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 783.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 231,300 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $8,422,000 after purchasing an additional 205,125 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 743,695 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $54,283,000 after purchasing an additional 162,476 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 337.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 167,332 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $6,093,000 after purchasing an additional 129,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 142.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,994 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 87,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Piedmont Lithium alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Piedmont Lithium news, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 705 shares of Piedmont Lithium stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $35,503.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,460,029.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,727 shares of company stock valued at $86,933. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Piedmont Lithium Stock Down 4.4 %

PLL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Piedmont Lithium currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Shares of Piedmont Lithium stock opened at $61.65 on Friday. Piedmont Lithium Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.08 and a 52-week high of $79.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.52.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Piedmont Lithium, Inc is an exploration stage company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on developing and manufacturing battery quality lithium hydroxide for the electric vehicle industry. Its projects include Carolina Lithium, Quebec, and Ghana.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.