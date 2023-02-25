Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 6,957 Shares of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) by 350.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,944 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,957 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Piedmont Lithium were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the first quarter worth about $36,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 112.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 620 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Piedmont Lithium by 228.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 815 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Piedmont Lithium from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Piedmont Lithium stock opened at $61.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.52. Piedmont Lithium Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.08 and a twelve month high of $79.99.

In other news, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $35,503.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,460,029.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,727 shares of company stock worth $86,933 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Lithium, Inc is an exploration stage company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on developing and manufacturing battery quality lithium hydroxide for the electric vehicle industry. Its projects include Carolina Lithium, Quebec, and Ghana.

