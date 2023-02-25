Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 9,691 Shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) by 272.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,691 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Cowen were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Cowen in the third quarter worth $274,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Cowen in the second quarter worth $366,000. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cowen in the second quarter worth $5,922,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in Cowen in the third quarter worth $866,000. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cowen during the third quarter valued at $1,314,000. Institutional investors own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Cowen alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Cowen Price Performance

Cowen Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:COWN opened at $39.01 on Friday. Cowen Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.36 and a 1-year high of $39.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Cowen’s payout ratio is presently 21.92%.

Cowen Profile

(Get Rating)

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, Investment Banking, Markets, and Research divisions. The Asset Company segment consists of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cowen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cowen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.