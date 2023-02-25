Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Raises Holdings in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) by 108.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 53,856 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in ImmunoGen were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IMGN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ImmunoGen by 116.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in ImmunoGen during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in ImmunoGen during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ImmunoGen during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in ImmunoGen during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IMGN stock opened at $3.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $823.40 million, a PE ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.53 and its 200 day moving average is $5.14. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $6.63.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IMGN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on ImmunoGen from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on ImmunoGen in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on ImmunoGen from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim set a $22.00 price target on ImmunoGen in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ImmunoGen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.29.

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

