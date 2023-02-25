Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Raises Holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,795 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Murphy USA during the second quarter worth approximately $15,920,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 20.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 332,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,518,000 after acquiring an additional 56,905 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 115.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 89,131 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,502,000 after acquiring an additional 47,731 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,684,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 178.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 57,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,368,000 after acquiring an additional 36,775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE MUSA opened at $264.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $270.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.54. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.30 and a 12 month high of $323.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.83.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.16 by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 90.90% and a net margin of 2.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 18.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is 5.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MUSA. Raymond James decreased their target price on Murphy USA from $335.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Murphy USA in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Murphy USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stephens increased their price target on Murphy USA from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Murphy USA from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.60.

Murphy USA Profile

(Get Rating)

Murphy USA, Inc engages in marketing motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It collaborates with Walmart to offer customers discounted and free items based on purchases of qualifying fuel and merchandise. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

Featured Articles

