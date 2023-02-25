Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Raises Holdings in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) by 555.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,736 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFSI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PFSI. Barclays raised their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.50.

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $60.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.08. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.53 and a 12-month high of $73.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.45.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $340.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.70 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.54%.

In related news, insider Steven Richard Bailey sold 18,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $1,255,162.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,255.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PennyMac Financial Services news, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.56, for a total transaction of $1,726,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 145,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,373,771.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven Richard Bailey sold 18,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $1,255,162.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,255.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,691 shares of company stock worth $7,512,466 in the last 90 days. 18.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

