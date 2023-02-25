Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Raises Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE – Get Rating) by 57.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 228.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $47,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $55,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $743,000.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF stock opened at $119.03 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $102.64 and a 52-week high of $133.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.27.

