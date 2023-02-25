Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Reduces Stock Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC decreased its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,571 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 1,602.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 469,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,044,000 after buying an additional 441,461 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Tetra Tech in the second quarter valued at about $36,885,000. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in Tetra Tech by 5.8% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,577,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $351,989,000 after purchasing an additional 141,932 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter worth about $19,880,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 2,404.3% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 117,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,038,000 after purchasing an additional 112,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Tetra Tech Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ TTEK opened at $135.74 on Friday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.55 and a 1-year high of $169.95. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.12 and a 200-day moving average of $143.38.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $736.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.73 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 20.20%. Tetra Tech’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total transaction of $131,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,191.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total transaction of $131,166.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,685,191.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 30,000 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.63, for a total transaction of $4,608,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,449,057.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,564 shares of company stock worth $9,018,009 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 17th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on Tetra Tech from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.