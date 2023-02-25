Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 11,825 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC cut its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,825 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCI. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Service Co. International by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 8,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Service Co. International Price Performance

NYSE SCI opened at $68.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $56.85 and a 1-year high of $75.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.83.

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.69 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 34.56% and a net margin of 13.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Service Co. International announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Service Co. International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 6,705 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total transaction of $471,227.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,663,345. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following business segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization and catering.

