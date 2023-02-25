Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 11,954 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC trimmed its holdings in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 68.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,954 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Exponent by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 438,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,411,000 after purchasing an additional 231,882 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 379,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,694,000 after buying an additional 176,062 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 753,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,964,000 after buying an additional 175,563 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 541.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 194,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,828,000 after buying an additional 164,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 550.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 172,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,785,000 after buying an additional 146,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

NASDAQ EXPO opened at $103.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.24. Exponent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.97 and a 12-month high of $112.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.87 and a beta of 0.63.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Exponent had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The business had revenue of $112.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.06%.

In other news, VP Steven J. Murray sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.78, for a total transaction of $106,780.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,665,015.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Steven J. Murray sold 1,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.78, for a total transaction of $106,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,665,015.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 350 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $37,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,275 shares of company stock worth $455,120 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

