Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 16,655 Shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (NYSEARCA:HAIL)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (NYSEARCA:HAIL – Get Rating) by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,655 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HAIL. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $401,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HAIL opened at $33.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.13. SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF has a 12-month low of $28.22 and a 12-month high of $48.82.

