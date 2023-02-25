Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 19,105 Shares of VanEck Social Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:BUZZ)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lessened its stake in shares of VanEck Social Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:BUZZ – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,105 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in VanEck Social Sentiment ETF were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BUZZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Social Sentiment ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $176,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in VanEck Social Sentiment ETF by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Social Sentiment ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $444,000.

Get VanEck Social Sentiment ETF alerts:

VanEck Social Sentiment ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BUZZ opened at $14.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.74. VanEck Social Sentiment ETF has a twelve month low of $11.70 and a twelve month high of $20.62.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Social Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:BUZZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Social Sentiment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Social Sentiment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.