Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 2,247 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lessened its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,411 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,247 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CLF opened at $19.72 on Friday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.82 and a 12-month high of $34.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 2.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The mining company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.03. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.11.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.