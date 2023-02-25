Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 2,668 Shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC cut its holdings in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,668 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 79.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 12,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 3.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 272,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,144,000 after purchasing an additional 9,523 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 22.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 569,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,860,000 after purchasing an additional 103,155 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp bought a new position in TD SYNNEX in the second quarter valued at about $9,338,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in TD SYNNEX by 16.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,821,000 after acquiring an additional 13,895 shares during the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at TD SYNNEX

In other TD SYNNEX news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 1,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.90, for a total transaction of $119,993.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,893 shares in the company, valued at $5,644,033.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TD SYNNEX news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 1,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.90, for a total value of $119,993.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,644,033.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 5,175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $501,975,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,802,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,666,879,069. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,193,876 shares of company stock worth $503,935,086 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TD SYNNEX Price Performance

A number of research firms recently commented on SNX. Barclays began coverage on TD SYNNEX in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TD SYNNEX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

SNX opened at $96.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.51 and a 200 day moving average of $96.84. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 52-week low of $78.86 and a 52-week high of $115.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.63.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 10th. The business services provider reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.78 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 1.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from TD SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 20.65%.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the distribution and aggregation of solutions in the information technology ecosystem. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific and Japan. The firm offers IT hardware, software, and systems including personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, server and datacenter infrastructure, hybrid cloud, security, networking, communications and storage solutions, and system components.

