Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 29,610 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC cut its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 68.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,610 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DT. RGM Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 312.2% during the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,912,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,704 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,306,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,757,000 after purchasing an additional 974,376 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,529,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,721,000 after purchasing an additional 878,609 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,318,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 3,038.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 494,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,520,000 after purchasing an additional 479,164 shares during the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

DT opened at $42.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 429.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.15. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.41 and a 52-week high of $49.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.93 and its 200-day moving average is $38.08.

Several analysts have weighed in on DT shares. Macquarie started coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.22.

In related news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 4,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $187,746.33. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 120,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,258,941.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Dynatrace news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 31,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $1,272,043.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,281 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,165.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 4,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $187,746.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 120,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,258,941.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,868,479 shares of company stock valued at $671,159,313. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

