Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 4,228 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lessened its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,228 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 170.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $26.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 5.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.00. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $33.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.10.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.96%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OHI shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.22.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

(Get Rating)

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.