Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 4,471 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC decreased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,471 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on WTRG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. UBS Group raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.29.

In related news, Director Ellen T. Ruff sold 8,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.96, for a total value of $410,537.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,577.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Essential Utilities stock opened at $44.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.78. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.50 and a 52 week high of $52.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.97%.

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

