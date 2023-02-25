Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 4,913 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,913 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the third quarter worth about $90,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 5,229.4% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $114,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PSCE opened at $10.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.27 and its 200 day moving average is $10.12. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $7.62 and a 52-week high of $12.55.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.068 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.