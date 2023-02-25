Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 4,913 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lessened its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,913 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the third quarter worth $6,388,000. SMI Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at $3,271,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 22.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 338,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after buying an additional 62,701 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 1,429.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 250,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 234,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 179,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 7,862 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of PSCE opened at $10.16 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $7.62 and a 1-year high of $12.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.12.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

