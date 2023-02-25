Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 5,255 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lessened its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,255 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,932,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,775,000 after buying an additional 77,543 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 30.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,940,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,431 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,377,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,368,000 after purchasing an additional 78,687 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 23.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,180,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,446,000 after purchasing an additional 415,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 18.9% in the second quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,883,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,017,000 after purchasing an additional 299,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 9,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total transaction of $430,573.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,543.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $47.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.94.

Shares of THC opened at $59.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1-year low of $36.69 and a 1-year high of $92.65.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.69. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

