Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 6,571 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,571 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Tetra Tech during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 90.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 64.3% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Tetra Tech

In related news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 10,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.18, for a total transaction of $1,589,657.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,012,579.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 10,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.18, for a total transaction of $1,589,657.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,012,579.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total transaction of $131,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,685,191.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,564 shares of company stock valued at $9,018,009 over the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tetra Tech Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

TTEK stock opened at $135.74 on Friday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a one year low of $118.55 and a one year high of $169.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $147.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.94.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $736.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.73 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 20.20%. Tetra Tech’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 15.86%.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

