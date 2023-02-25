Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 7,935 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lowered its holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,795 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,935 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,642,162 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $696,324,000 after purchasing an additional 241,134 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,420,327 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $282,655,000 after buying an additional 802,095 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,519,891 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $227,984,000 after buying an additional 36,586 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,465,688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $219,853,000 after buying an additional 57,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,060,270 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $108,815,000 after buying an additional 202,660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $91.52 on Friday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.77 and a 52-week high of $163.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.07 and its 200 day moving average is $90.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.47%.

MKSI has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on MKS Instruments from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen boosted their price target on MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on MKS Instruments from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.36.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

