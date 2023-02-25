Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 7,935 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC reduced its stake in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,795 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,935 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MKS Instruments by 92.5% in the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 196.9% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 101,039 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,350,000 after purchasing an additional 67,013 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 5.0% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 40,929 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 18.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 127,756 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,558,000 after buying an additional 19,880 shares during the period. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 104,867 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,666,000 after purchasing an additional 16,460 shares during the period. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKS Instruments stock opened at $91.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.07 and its 200-day moving average is $90.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.76. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.77 and a 1 year high of $163.89. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 11.47%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MKSI. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on MKS Instruments from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on MKS Instruments from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on MKS Instruments from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.36.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

