Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 803 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 803 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 789,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,189,000 after purchasing an additional 56,810 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 752,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,519,000 after acquiring an additional 8,964 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 536,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,145,000 after acquiring an additional 32,961 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 491,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,252,000 after acquiring an additional 24,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 24.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 324,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,058,000 after acquiring an additional 64,387 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FSTA stock opened at $44.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.13. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a one year low of $39.90 and a one year high of $49.03.

