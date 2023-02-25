Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 8,091 Shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lessened its stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Get Rating) by 45.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,091 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 826.0% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 69,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 62,031 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,093,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,501,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $437,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,414,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $54.71 on Friday. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $48.13 and a 52-week high of $64.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.16.

