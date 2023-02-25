Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Takes $504,000 Position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 213,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,699,000 after buying an additional 24,469 shares in the last quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 326,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,856,000 after purchasing an additional 6,657 shares in the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $443,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 72.8% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota now owns 6,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 19.3% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 136,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,196,000 after purchasing an additional 22,056 shares in the last quarter.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF alerts:

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of JHML opened at $50.96 on Friday. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a one year low of $44.55 and a one year high of $57.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.25.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.