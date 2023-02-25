Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Trims Stock Holdings in VanEck Social Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:BUZZ)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC decreased its stake in VanEck Social Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:BUZZ – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,105 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in VanEck Social Sentiment ETF were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BUZZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in VanEck Social Sentiment ETF in the first quarter worth about $176,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Social Sentiment ETF by 42.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Social Sentiment ETF in the first quarter worth about $444,000.

Get VanEck Social Sentiment ETF alerts:

VanEck Social Sentiment ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSEARCA BUZZ opened at $14.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.74. VanEck Social Sentiment ETF has a twelve month low of $11.70 and a twelve month high of $20.62.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Social Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:BUZZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Social Sentiment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Social Sentiment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.