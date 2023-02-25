TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) PT Raised to $9.00

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX – Get Rating) had its price target raised by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 3.69% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research downgraded shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.
TPG RE Finance Trust Trading Down 2.1 %
TRTX opened at $8.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 151.81 and a quick ratio of 177.12. The company has a market cap of $671.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.05. TPG RE Finance Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $12.13.
Institutional Trading of TPG RE Finance Trust
About TPG RE Finance Trust
TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TPG RE Finance Trust (TRTX)
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
- Analysts Holding As Pfizer Waits On Two Phase 3 Studies
Receive News & Ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.