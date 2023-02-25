TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) PT Raised to $9.00

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX – Get Rating) had its price target raised by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 3.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research downgraded shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

TRTX opened at $8.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 151.81 and a quick ratio of 177.12. The company has a market cap of $671.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.05. TPG RE Finance Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $12.13.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRTX. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 168.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

