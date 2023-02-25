TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) PT Raised to $78.00

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from $68.00 to $78.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.57.

Shares of TransMedics Group stock opened at $78.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 12.11 and a quick ratio of 11.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.94. TransMedics Group has a 1 year low of $16.04 and a 1 year high of $79.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -62.89 and a beta of 1.54.

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.07. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 38.77% and a negative return on equity of 36.39%. The firm had revenue of $31.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 224.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that TransMedics Group will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 4,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total transaction of $285,510.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at $91,195. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 4,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total transaction of $285,510.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at $91,195. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Miriam Provost sold 3,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $213,167.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,969 shares in the company, valued at $765,171. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,765 shares of company stock worth $5,202,110. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMDX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 6,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

