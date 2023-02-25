Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Sold by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP cut its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 80.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,831 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 71,159 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Trimble were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRMB. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 2.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,494,627 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $243,923,000 after buying an additional 118,318 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 1.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 162,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,445,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 6.6% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 67,523 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,932,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 33.1% in the second quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 41,829 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trimble alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on TRMB shares. StockNews.com downgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Trimble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Trimble from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Trimble from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Trimble from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.60.

Trimble Price Performance

Trimble Company Profile

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $51.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.60. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.52 and a 12 month high of $74.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

(Get Rating)

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.